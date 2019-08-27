Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $3.36 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Intricon (IIN)

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 1,549 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 80,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 340,548 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, up from 260,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 25,274 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc accumulated 564 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 200,359 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 14,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 3,850 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 89,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,488 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 424,609 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 244,688 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.03% or 5,908 shares. Falcon Point Ltd has invested 0.3% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 30,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 63,816 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 419,102 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 358,641 shares to 102,593 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 111,364 shares to 4.41M shares, valued at $84.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 22,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,766 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Lc has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 4.92M are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 194,042 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 659 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 544,205 shares. 158,517 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Company. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Proshare Lc has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 89,702 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 14,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 122,244 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hilton Mngmt Lc has 28 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa invested in 329,589 shares or 1.58% of the stock.