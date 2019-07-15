Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $3.31 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 15,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 80,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.21 million, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.13M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 11.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 630,248 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 19,957 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,683 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 1,823 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 1,930 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.65M shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut accumulated 11,809 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 908,167 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill holds 9,633 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 60,194 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.19% or 332,094 shares. The New York-based Lvw Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,808 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.87% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Andra Ap reported 39,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 251,278 are held by Key Group Incorporated Holdings (Cayman). Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York reported 1.49% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 59,843 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,013 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 621,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 43,184 shares. 799,634 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Manchester Lc reported 7,850 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.