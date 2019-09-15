Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $34.47 Million; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Stake in Pixelworks (PXLW) as Share Price Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 247,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 436,619 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.84 million, up from 188,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 363,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The hedge fund held 166,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 529,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 347,717 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 10,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp owns 213,469 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 929,721 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 1.25M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 32,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 4,481 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 15,200 shares. Spark Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). D E Shaw Company Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 164,680 shares. Fincl Services, Missouri-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 2,431 shares. 24,000 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 120,674 shares. 36,971 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 548,105 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider DEBONIS TODD bought $29,665.

