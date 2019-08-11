Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $1.44 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 15,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 162,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 177,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.42 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barnett invested in 0.01% or 640 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt holds 631,004 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 30,960 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 148,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested 0.08% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Lc has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Capital World Invsts reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Com holds 430,796 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4.51 million shares. Markel Corporation holds 990,500 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 10,097 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,250 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Com has 50,336 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 822,351 shares. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Caprock Grp Incorporated accumulated 4,842 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 30,493 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 6.93% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Arrow Fin Corp has 0.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.82% or 2.40M shares. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,720 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 13,964 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 14,990 shares. 4,325 are owned by Fernwood Inv Management Lc. Bailard holds 0.2% or 33,774 shares.