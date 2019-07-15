Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Position by $791,046; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.15 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 6,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30 million, down from 192,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 193,665 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Nvidia Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Nvidia is a ‘no-brainer’ buy if the chipmaker crunch persists, expert says – CNBC” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Growth Story for Nvidia Stock Still Intact? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Not Dead Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Fin Inc has 0.68% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,185 shares. Bryn Mawr has 6,113 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.08% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 1,885 shares. Ima Wealth owns 23,303 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 360 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,244 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.04% or 11,495 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,407 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ameritas reported 32,816 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,369 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. 1,141 are owned by Crestwood Group Inc Limited Liability. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 8,396 shares in its portfolio.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 25,798 shares to 188,872 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 88,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research has invested 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Voya Investment Mngmt accumulated 13,766 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Ftb holds 0.01% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Cwm Ltd Company reported 30 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 131,212 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 6,761 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.12% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).