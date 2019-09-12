Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Moelis & Co (MC) as Shares Declined; As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Share Price Rose, Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 138,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 601,106 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 462,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 453,594 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 246,629 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 547,746 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $408.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 57,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 9,435 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 113,800 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 6,506 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 20,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 454 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 233,671 shares. Lincluden Management owns 0.16% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 50,474 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt reported 8,030 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.8% or 137,877 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

