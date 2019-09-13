Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $5.71 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 105,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 523,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 417,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 6.80M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.