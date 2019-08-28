Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $1.59 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Holding

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 599,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 549,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 2.90M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 72,740 shares. Cordasco Networks stated it has 106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc reported 4.71M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 90,165 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 37,234 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Etrade has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 953,249 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.41% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Anchor Bolt Cap LP has 1.34% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 77,411 were reported by Aperio Gp Lc. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 3,748 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company reported 2.22M shares stake. Fruth Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.06% or 29,601 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,557 shares to 9,855 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 44,602 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 165,000 shares. Creative Planning has 24,038 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 16,181 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wafra Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 223,112 shares. Central Bank & Trust & reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Lc, a New York-based fund reported 98,535 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% or 279,206 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 39,469 shares. Paragon Management Ltd reported 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,240 shares. Pl Capital Advsr owns 191,000 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 22,272 shares to 537,766 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 120,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,421 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

