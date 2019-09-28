Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Premier (PINC) Holding by $2.44 Million; First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Stake Held by Merriman Wealth Management Llc

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 11,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 31,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 19,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 143,582 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 62,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 474,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, up from 411,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.04 million shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 1,121 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 1,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,072 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Macquarie reported 2.69M shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 4,099 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). D E Shaw & reported 40,215 shares stake. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 17,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 26,470 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 280,563 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 57,873 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 53,297 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 86,469 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 28,680 shares. California-based Aperio Gru has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.01% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 3,196 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 61,424 shares to 32,304 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,800 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PINC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 60.71 million shares or 2.03% more from 59.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership owns 474,147 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 64,580 shares. Btim invested in 0.21% or 414,253 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 10,400 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 7,445 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 7,334 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 31,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,088 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0% or 151 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 2.33 million shares.