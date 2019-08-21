Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $5.77 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 24,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,760 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, up from 37,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.28. About 844,030 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv Mgmt invested in 1.45M shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weitz Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 140 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Lc has 22,299 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 3.27% or 96,827 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3.43% or 9,553 shares. First Business Service stated it has 11,221 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gru Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 261,486 shares. Torray Ltd Llc reported 2.41% stake. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 17,324 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Company reported 5,636 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Co owns 2,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 147,709 were reported by Argent Trust. Addison Capital holds 6,803 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,658 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Penobscot Management Company stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 270,959 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tdam Usa reported 0.02% stake. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 568 shares. 87,700 were reported by Orbimed Advsrs Lc. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 2.90M shares. Moreover, Waverton Invest Management Limited has 3.72% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.21% or 2,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12,766 shares. Cullinan has 0.38% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Axa has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 453,664 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.