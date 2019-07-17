Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Arista Networks (ANET) Position; YY – American Depositary Shares (YY) Shorts Lowered By 2.69%

YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY) had a decrease of 2.69% in short interest. YY’s SI was 1.80 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.69% from 1.85M shares previously. With 744,300 avg volume, 2 days are for YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY)’s short sellers to cover YY’s short positions. The SI to YY Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.75%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 689,628 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 8,700 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 50,010 shares with $15.74M value, up from 41,310 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $21.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.47. About 487,650 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 16.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is YY a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY or TME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 885,786 shares to 972,132 valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 113,900 shares and now owns 265,180 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.