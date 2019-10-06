Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Kla (KLAC) Position; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 73,503 shares with $6.27M value, down from 88,536 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $16.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 758,101 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 7.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 26,961 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 330,880 shares with $39.07 million value, down from 357,841 last quarter. Kla now has $25.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.75M for 18.31 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is -0.34% below currents $161.11 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, September 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $16200 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 10.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KLA target boosted after investor day – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Michael Burryâ€™s Western Digital Is S&P 500â€™s Best Stock in 3rd Quarter – Forbes” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLA: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 76,914 shares to 416,189 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 168,182 shares and now owns 254,946 shares. Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) was raised too.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Senseonics Hldgs Inc stake by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Liquidia Technologies Inc stake by 233,652 shares and now owns 468,981 shares. Wright Med Group N V was raised too.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recession Resistant, DGI Mega Cap: Cardinal Health – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.90% above currents $81.85 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.95 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.