Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Encana (ECA) Position by $840,049; Share Price Declined; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 514,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.55 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 53.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 120,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 105,421 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 225,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 30.40M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life holds 9,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 92,413 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Pnc Finance Serv Group has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,479 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 872,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 252,618 shares in its portfolio. 300 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,263 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 10,143 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.14% or 779,825 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 220,698 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 48,900 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 424,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

