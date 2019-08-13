Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Quinstreet (QNST) Position by $5.02 Million; Stock Rose; Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Holding Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 252.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 386,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 539,661 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 153,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 726,695 shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 17,236 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bladex Treads Water and Hopes for a Stronger 2019 – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bladex +5.2% as Q2 EPS beats, NIM improves – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13,134 shares to 232,355 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 266,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,533 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 1.33 million shares to 9.89M shares, valued at $51.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 125,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,231 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.