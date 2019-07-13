Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding; Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 25 report. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1225 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Liberum Capital. See Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1225.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Upgrade

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 80,072 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 340,548 shares with $14.48M value, up from 260,476 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.62 billion valuation. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 182,105 shares to 153,217 valued at $40.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vistra Energy Corp stake by 417,904 shares and now owns 422,285 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 508,149 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 207,357 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co holds 42,316 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 9,602 shares. Rampart Management Co Ltd Co invested 0.43% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). North Star Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Synovus Fin has 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,355 shares. Hartford Invest Management Co has 31,010 shares. Summit Securities Grp Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gsa Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,675 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.05% or 12,285 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 28 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

The stock increased 2.35% or GBX 29 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1261. About 522,561 shares traded. Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.