Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $799,920; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) Position by $763,224 as Stock Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 9,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 36,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 26,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) by 55.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 9,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 16,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22,041 shares to 81,922 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 34,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,694 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Co owns 34,055 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Lc accumulated 13,868 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 27,124 shares. 7,600 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Goodman stated it has 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Co has 133,716 shares. 365,585 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Natl Pension Service has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 70,482 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Management owns 221,058 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.72 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated invested in 1.01% or 154,457 shares. Grace & White Ny reported 43,427 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Canal Insurance stated it has 105,000 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 14,225 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Commerce Na holds 16,512 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H And Com invested in 10,525 shares. James Research Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,752 are held by Moors Cabot. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,460 shares. Mawer Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Da Davidson And owns 25,489 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 228,976 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 10,034 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Diversified holds 2,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 123,800 were reported by Hikari Ltd.

