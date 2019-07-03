Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $888,208; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 20,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,967 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 26,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares to 514,600 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 241,311 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 52,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.