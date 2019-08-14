Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.20 Million; Channing Capital Management Stake in Meredith (MDP) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 25,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 829,645 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.85 million, down from 854,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 164,582 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 12/04/2018 – Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 25,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.56M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 16.94M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 123,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 83,016 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $132.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 241,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.