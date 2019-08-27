Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Market Valuation Rose; Robecosam Ag Upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $1.94 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 41,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 616,055 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 574,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 640,394 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 22,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 537,766 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 560,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 951,606 shares traded or 68.06% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,143 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Blackrock holds 10.37M shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 250 shares. Marcato Mgmt LP has 493,000 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 6,011 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 96,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,737 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 200 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0.08% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 364,505 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.07% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,366 shares to 19,241 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 60,400 shares to 111,590 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 135,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).