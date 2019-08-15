Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Encana (ECA) Position; Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased By $869,078 Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 42,265 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 61,158 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 479,694 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 53.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 120,007 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 105,421 shares with $765,000 value, down from 225,428 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 29.12M shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 30,389 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Com has 3.95% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13.84 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 278,683 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj accumulated 17,800 shares. Cv Starr And Trust reported 65,000 shares stake. Telemus Cap Llc reported 7,835 shares. 80,000 are owned by Apollo Mgmt Partnership. Westwood Holding Grp reported 172,135 shares stake. Mariner Ltd has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 50,174 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Cap Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. 60,880 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 34.13% above currents $31.5 stock price. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

