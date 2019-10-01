Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $5.05 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Lowered by $524,020 Its Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 27,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 41,365 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, down from 68,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 736,534 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 11.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 74,794 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

