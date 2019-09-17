Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Hess (HES) Holding By $28.35 Million; Highpower International (HPJ) Shorts Raised By 10.06%

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. HPJ’s SI was 94,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 85,500 shares previously. With 75,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s short sellers to cover HPJ’s short positions. The SI to Highpower International Inc’s float is 0.9%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 18,140 shares traded. Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) has risen 56.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 40 TO 41 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES $243.2 MLN TO $245.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY Sales $243.2M-$245.2M; 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 06/03/2018 Highpower International to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International 4Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees 1Q Rev to Grow Over 10% Yr-Over-Yr

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride and lithium rechargeable batteries. The company has market cap of $72.65 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Highpower International, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 3.08% less from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 131,845 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 1.09 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Highpower International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) on Behalf of Highpower Shareholders and Encourages Highpower Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

