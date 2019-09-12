Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 37,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 297,390 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, down from 335,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 2.59 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 95,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332.32M, down from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.30M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $327.55M for 24.25 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 66,437 shares to 963,036 shares, valued at $81.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 69,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).