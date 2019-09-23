Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Axogen (AXGN) Position By $2.82 Million; Manitowoc Company (the (MTW) Sellers Increased By 1.01% Their Shorts

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 34.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 148,364 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock declined 24.93%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 283,872 shares with $5.47 million value, down from 432,236 last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $555.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 601,313 shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board

Manitowoc Company Inc (the (NYSE:MTW) had an increase of 1.01% in short interest. MTW's SI was 2.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.01% from 2.48M shares previously. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 19,814 shares to 92,882 valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

