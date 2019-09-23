Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Stake in Pfizer (PFE); Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 84,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.42M, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 69,048 shares to 246,287 shares, valued at $41.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,800 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 29,693 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). City Holdings Co holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 90,542 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 827,402 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 117,338 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5.38 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Napier Park Cap (Us) LP has invested 1.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 17,724 shares. Df Dent invested in 55,189 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp holds 0.12% or 9,408 shares. 26,853 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Mgmt. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,691 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Co holds 14,980 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.