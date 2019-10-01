Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding; Seaspan (SSW) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 3,068 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 65,754 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 62,686 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $7.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 572,789 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -3.57% below currents $10.63 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. See Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 454,220 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China lntermodal Investments LLC; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 5.24 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaspan Acquires 9600 TEU Vessel and Enters Into Three Year Time Charter with ONE – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Seaspan Announces Closing of $500 Million Accordion, Increasing Portfolio Financing Program to $1.5 Billion – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 7,022 shares. Riverpark Ltd invested in 1.09% or 21,103 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,887 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Wasatch Advsr, a Utah-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.05% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 97,644 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has 1,952 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 46,121 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 16,853 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 11,493 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Macquarie Group accumulated 983,272 shares. 434,170 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 55,446 shares to 767,984 valued at $133.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 169,798 shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was reduced too.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) Quotes Chart & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Strong Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “POLL-Snapback to higher bond yields? At least five years, strategists say – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INTERVIEW-Rugby-U.S. Eagles can soar like Japan, says coach – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.