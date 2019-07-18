Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $612,000; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Its Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 132,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 5.20 million shares traded or 133.45% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – FOUR OF 11 DIRECTORS OF JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 07/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Combination Gets FDA Approval for Thyroid Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,798 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 142,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 8.12M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 195 shares to 957 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,012 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).