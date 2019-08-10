Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $702,945; Shares Rose; Avon Products (AVP) Holder Shah Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 23,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. It closed at $4.4 lastly. It is down 168.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28,299 shares to 261,789 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,784 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 36,709 shares. Summit Strategies has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,646 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability has 42,331 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Com owns 6,908 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 0.49% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 139,950 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3,365 shares. Rmb Cap Lc reported 90,813 shares stake. Signature Estate Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 183,580 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 13,428 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 509,405 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 1,161 shares. American Asset Mgmt holds 4,288 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. California-based United Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 188,912 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 1,065 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 213,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 424,473 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 3,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 8.79M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Co. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 36,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 186,185 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 724,708 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,774 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.55 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 43.76M shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 65,408 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

