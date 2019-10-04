Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted By $14.68 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Norwood Financial Has 4 Sentiment

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 25.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 71,976 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 356,990 shares with $72.98M value, up from 285,014 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $233.22. About 992,929 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.55, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 24 funds increased and opened new positions, while 6 reduced and sold stock positions in Norwood Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 2.29 million shares, up from 1.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Norwood Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -1.31% below currents $233.22 stock price. NextEra Energy had 16 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $223 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21800 target.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 56,477 shares to 744,864 valued at $59.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 21,995 shares and now owns 83,170 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Mgmt invested in 973,286 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 1,983 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Llc has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ntv Asset Lc has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alpha Windward Llc reported 1,487 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.58% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 97,267 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Inc owns 1,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 19,045 were reported by Coastline Tru. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 2.05 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Co has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc owns 11,210 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation reported 499,857 shares stake.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $196.63 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 15,811 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 11,821 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,098 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 452 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) has declined 6.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.43% the S&P500.