Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Watsco (WSO) Position Has Boosted by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 17,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.78M, up from 41,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 74,307 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital accumulated 873 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 11,113 shares. Creative Planning holds 93,704 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Prns Limited Liability Company owns 64,133 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,434 shares. Great Lakes Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,447 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 160 shares. Town & Country State Bank & Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication owns 189 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1,645 are held by Kessler Gru Ltd Company. 14,514 are owned by Barr E S & Communication. Avalon Advisors Limited Company reported 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Oak Associates Oh has 5.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,458 shares. Financial Consulate holds 0.15% or 187 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1,736 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 102,929 shares to 326,837 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 105,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could Amazon Beat SpaceX in Satellite Broadband Internet Space Race? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Dig Deeper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Earnest Partners Limited Company has 23 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc owns 1.39% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 37,726 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 803,341 shares. Synovus has 475 shares. 8 are owned by Paragon Ltd Com. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability owns 717,890 shares. Wendell David Associate has 0.53% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 5,275 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 55,640 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 54,743 shares. Aqr Capital Lc owns 6,237 shares.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Reports Record Results in 2018, Marking its 30-Year Anniversary in HVAC/R Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Watsco Get Itself Moving Again in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,515 shares to 238,469 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).