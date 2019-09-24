Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

We are contrasting Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.