Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $0.5, which is potential -49.45% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.4%. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.