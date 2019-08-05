Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.50 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.