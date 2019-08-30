Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.