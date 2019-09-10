Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.62 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 34.29% and its average target price is $168.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.4%. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.