Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

We are contrasting Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.