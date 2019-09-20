Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

We are contrasting Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
