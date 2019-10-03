Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.18 38.82M -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 107,011,233.96% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 262,474,645.03% -31.7% -25.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.8%. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.