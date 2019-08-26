Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.57 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.