Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|149.57
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
