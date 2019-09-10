Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Since Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.4%. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.