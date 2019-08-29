Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 503.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.