Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.