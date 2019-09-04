Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We will be comparing the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.43 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.4%. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.