Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 97.37% and its average price target is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.