Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.48
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 97.37% and its average price target is $7.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
