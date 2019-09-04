Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Contrasting side by side

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 28.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.