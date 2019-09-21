Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.4%. Insiders held roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.