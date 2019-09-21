Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.4%. Insiders held roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
