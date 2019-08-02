Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|19.91
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 743.62% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.3% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
