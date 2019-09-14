Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.