Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.