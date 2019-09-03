Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1299.81
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.