Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Artelo Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.