Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.