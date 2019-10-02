Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|134.32M
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|107,011,233.96%
|0%
|0%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,704,893,341.27%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.
Summary
ImmunoGen Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
