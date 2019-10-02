Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 107,011,233.96% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,704,893,341.27% -582.6% -51.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.